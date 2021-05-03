Liberty Global (LBTYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $27.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.