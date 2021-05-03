PowerFleet (PWFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

