GWM Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 62.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $160.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

