Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 18,813 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TEN opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $794.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

