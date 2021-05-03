GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $865.00 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $772.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $761.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

