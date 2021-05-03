GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 25,010 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 125.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE STAY opened at $19.89 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

