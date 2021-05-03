Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

