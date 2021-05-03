Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.

ACHC opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

