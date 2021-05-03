HC Wainwright Raises Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $24.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after buying an additional 700,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $10,553,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 590,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 363,330 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

