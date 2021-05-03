HC Wainwright Raises Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $24.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

