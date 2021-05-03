Randall James Levitt Sells 29,700 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $661,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CBNK stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
