Randall James Levitt Sells 29,700 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $661,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CBNK stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

