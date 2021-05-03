BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 263 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $232,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 209,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,901 shares of company stock worth $10,584,638. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.71 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.00. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.