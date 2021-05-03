Rosenblatt Securities Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $134.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 487.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.