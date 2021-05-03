Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $263.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.35.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $237.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day moving average is $225.37. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.