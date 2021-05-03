Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $564.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB opened at $571.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $586.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,358 shares of company stock worth $12,046,231. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

