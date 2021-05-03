Rosenblatt Securities Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

