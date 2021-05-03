Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Rises By 52.2%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.