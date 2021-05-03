B. Riley Cuts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $65.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.57.

COHU stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

