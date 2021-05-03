Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.85.

Shares of MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.66. The firm has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

