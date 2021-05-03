Maxim Group Boosts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $52.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.