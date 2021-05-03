Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bokf Na reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $78.23 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.