Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,195,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

