Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,645,000.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $137.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

