IBM Retirement Fund Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

