Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $134.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

