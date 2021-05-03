Lisa J. Korner Sells 10,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MMP opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.