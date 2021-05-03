Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $337,250.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 337,160 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

