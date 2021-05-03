Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GSK stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

