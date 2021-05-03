Alexis Depree Sells 7,966 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JWN opened at $36.68 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

