Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 248 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,670 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWXT opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.