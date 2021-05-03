Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $88.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $92.12.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

