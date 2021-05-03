Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $93.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

