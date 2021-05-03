PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

PAYS stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. PaySign has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 million, a PE ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in PaySign by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 108,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PaySign by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

