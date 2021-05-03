Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCXLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HCXLF stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.