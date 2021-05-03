Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR opened at $72.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.