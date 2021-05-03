Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.16-0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.16-0.18 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $748,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,876 shares of company stock worth $2,217,669 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.