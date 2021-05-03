Information Services (ISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$24.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$13.49 and a 1-year high of C$26.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISV. CIBC boosted their target price on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

