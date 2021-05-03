Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. OptimizeRx posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $848.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $63.98.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

