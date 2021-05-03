KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

