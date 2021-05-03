808 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 18.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 86.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $292.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $304.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

