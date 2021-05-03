Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,936,000 after buying an additional 345,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

