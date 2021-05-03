Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

AR opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 93.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

