Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

NYSE AIF opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

