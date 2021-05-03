Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.
NYSE AIF opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
