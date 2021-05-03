Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

