Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABB. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

