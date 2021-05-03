Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Earns Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.41.

ANET opened at $315.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.02. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,387 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $11,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 198.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

