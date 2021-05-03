JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $69.32.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 104,193.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

