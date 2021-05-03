Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Danske raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

