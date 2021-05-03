Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grafton Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

GROUF opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

