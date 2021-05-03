Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q1 2021

Persons that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSH opened at $24.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

